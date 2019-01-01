Diddy supports JAY-Z over new NFL role

Diddy has jumped to the defence of his fellow rap mogul JAY-Z after the 99 Problems star accepted a major new role with the National Football League.

Fans and critics alike have turned on JAY-Z after he was announced as the NFL's new "live music entertainment strategist" earlier this month (Aug19), claiming he shouldn't have taken the job with an organisation which has kept sportsman and activist Colin Kaepernick sidelined and out of work following his anti-racism protests at games.

But Diddy insists his rap peer is exactly who should be showing NFL executives the way forward.

"He has been there more than anybody from the hip hop culture, including me," said Diddy. "He always has been so selfless and fights for other people. We as a people can not be divided and conquered at this time!

"This isn't just about the NFL, it's about how black and brown people are treated daily across this country. We have to come together and make the hard decisions, nobody is going to do it for us. ?I believe in taking action, taking steps towards the right direction and I support all my brothers that are out here taking ACTION."

And he insists backing JAY-Z does not mean he has turned his back on Kaepernick, who famously took a knee during the National Anthem at games to protest the treatment of African-Americans at the hands of the police.

"I'm so proud of @kaepernick7 and the attention he was able to bring and the efforts he continues to make," Diddy adds. "I'll continue to support him in every way possible."