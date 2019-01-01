NEWS Harry Styles collaborator: 'Camille Rowe split hit singer hard' Newsdesk Share with :







Harry Styles poured his break-up with model Camille Rowe into the songs on his upcoming album, according to his pal and collaborator Tom Hull.



In a new Rolling Stone expose, Hull reveals the One Direction star was really cut up about the end of his romance, and had a mini-meltdown in the studio on day one when he learned the designer slippers his pal was wearing were a gift from his ex.



"He went through this break-up that had a big impact on him," Hull explains. "I turned up on day one in the studio, and I had these really nice slippers on. His ex-girlfriend... gave them to me as a present - she bought slippers for my whole family. We’re still close friends with her.



"I thought, 'I like these slippers. Can I wear them? Is that weird?'



"So I turn up at Shangri-La (studio) the first day and literally within the first half hour, he looks at me and says, 'Where’d you get those slippers? They’re nice'. I had to say, 'Oh, um, your ex-girlfriend got them for me'.



"He said, 'What? How could you wear those?'"



Hull adds, "He had a whole emotional journey about her, this whole relationship. I kept saying, 'The best way of dealing with it is to put it in these songs you’re writing'."



Styles doesn't mention Rowe by name in the accompanying interview, but he notes his music features items about his personal life.



"It doesn't mean I'll sit down and be like, 'This is what I have for dinner, and this is where I eat every day, and this is what I do before I go to bed'," he says. "But I will tell you that I can be really pathetic when I'm jealous. Feeling happier than I've ever been, sadder than I've ever been, feeling sorry for myself, being mad at myself, being petty and pitiful - it feels really different to share that."