Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga and more headline powerful anti-abortion bill campaign

Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga, and Billie Eilish have joined a star-studded list of musicians for a powerful campaign protesting a recent wave of anti-abortion laws in the U.S.

The artists are among the 136 celebrities who have teamed up with bosses at Planned Parenthood for ads condemning the harsh restrictions on reproductive rights. The Bans Off My Body initiative launched over the weekend (23-25Aug19) with a full page ad in Billboard magazine, signed by several artists.

In the coming months, representatives for Planned Parenthood will encourage music fans attending several music events to protest the "heartbeat bill," which was signed into law in Georgia, banning doctors from performing abortions six weeks into pregnancy. The protesters' goal is for half a million people to sign the petition online by 22 January (20) - the 47th anniversary of America's Roe v. Wade legislation, which made abortion a constitutional right in America.

"Artists can highlight how out-of-touch some of our politicians are in this space," Planned Parenthood CEO Alexis McGill Johnson told Billboard in a statement. "They can hold up a mirror and say, (to quote) Marvin Gaye, ‘What’s going on?'"

Outspoken activist Eilish is proud to be among those taking a stand: "We cannot live freely and move fully in the world when our basic right to access the reproductive health care we need is under attack," she writes. "Every person deserves the right to control their body, their life and their future."