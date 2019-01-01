Ed Sheeran's royalties frozen amid new song stealing allegations

Ed Sheeran's song royalties have been frozen following new allegations he's ripping off other artists’ tunes.

The Perfect singer is currently battling Ed Townsend's estate officials over claims he lifted "harmonic progressions and rhythmic elements" from Marvin Gaye's 1973 hit Let's Get It On, which the soul songwriter co-wrote, and now the Brit is facing a new legal wrangle with Sam Chokri, who has accused Ed of "consciously or subconsciously... appropriating the compositional skill and labour of other songwriters" in new court papers.

Chokri alleges the chorus from Sheeran's hit Shape Of You echoes his 2015 track Oh Why, while stating the hitmaker's songs also include "stolen" material from TLC and Shaggy.

Chokri's complaint is being taken seriously by lawmakers, who have suspended Ed's royalties pending a court decision.

Sheeran has launched a counter claim, alleging Chokri has blocked his revenue stream and put his reputation at stake.

Meanwhile, Sheeran's legal battle with fellow Ed, Townsend, is set to rumble into 2020 after the judge overseeing the Let's Get it On case opted to stall proceedings.

The Townsend estate bosses initially lost their bid to challenge Sheeran, but the matter was revived on appeal.

Sheeran was also involved in a 2017 lawsuit over his song Photograph. That matter was settled.