Alex Rodriguez 'loves' Jennifer Lopez's newfound pole dancing skills

Alex Rodriguez is a huge fan of the impressive pole dancing skills his fiancee Jennifer Lopez picked up while training for her new movie Hustlers.

The Love Don't Cost A Thing hitmaker stars in the film as Ramona, a veteran stripper who sets up an initiative to scam wealthy men when the sex industry bottoms out during the financial crisis of the late 2000s.

And the star told U.S. TV show Extra at the film's Los Angeles press day on Sunday that she even took a pole on the road with her so she could train on-the-go, which Alex certainly approved of.

"Oh, he loved it," she revealed. "He loved it.

"I learned a routine, and I did that routine, but it is one of the hardest things I have ever done... I am far from an expert"

The pair are planning to tie the knot next year, after the sportsman proposed to the Dance Again star in March. But plans for the big day are still in the early stages, Jennifer confirmed.

"We haven't really planned it yet," she added. "You know, the rest of this year, I have another movie, I have a TV show, I have kids, I have an album, I have a lot of things... Alex has baseball for the rest of the year... (But) we are talking about it.

Hustlers, which also stars Constance Wu, Lili Reinhart, Keke Palmer, Cardi B and Lizzo, is set to hit cinemas next month.