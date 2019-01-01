Ariana Grande 'nervous and overwhelmed' during Manchester Pride gig

Ariana Grande felt "nervous and overwhelmed" as she performed in Manchester, England on Sunday at the city's Pride event.

The 26-year-old singer made a poignant return to the city for the gig, which marked her first performance there since she staged the One Love benefit in June 2017 - following the terrorist attack at her Manchester Arena gig in May, which claimed the lives of 22 people.

Speaking to the crowd as she took to the stage at the Mayfield Depot site, Ariana said: "I love Manchester so much, thank you so much for having me back.

"I'm so happy to be here with you - it means the world - so thank you for having me. I'm sorry, I'm so nervous, I had so much more to say but I'm like very overwhelmed so thank you. It's so beautiful, I love you so much."

The popstar went on to perform a selection of her biggest hits, including Side to Side, 7 Rings, Thank U, Next and One Last Time, before wishing the audience a "happy pride".

"My heart has always, you know, the gays have always had my heart, personally. I spent some of the happiest times of my teenage years singing in gay bars in New York City," she smiled.

Prior to her performance, Ariana tweeted her excitement as she shared a picture of herself in her stage ensemble and wrote: "on our way to manchester pride. love u so much. can't wait to give u all our love. you're my heart in every way. see u soon (sic)."