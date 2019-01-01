Ray J expecting second child

Ray J is expecting his second child with with his wife, Princess Love.

The 38-year-old One Wish star, who infamously co-starred in Kim Kardashian's Kim K Superstar sex tape, announced the news in a sweet Instagram post on Sunday, sharing photos of himself, his wife and their first child, Melody Love Norwood, with the caption: "Baby #2 on the way! @MelodyLoveNorwood your about to be a big sister! (sic)"

The star, real name Raymond James Norwood, added the hashtag "#Godisthegreatest" to the gallery of snaps, which debuted his wife's blossoming bump.

Princess Love, 35, also shared some photos of her family on her own page, adding: "Somebody's gonna be a big sis. New addition arriving Jan 2020."

The couple got engaged in October 2015 and wed the following August. They welcomed their daughter on 22 May 2018.