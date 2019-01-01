NEWS Foo Fighters call on Reading crowd to 'sign a petition' to get Oasis back together Newsdesk Share with :







Foo Fighters called on the Reading festival crowd to "sign a petition" to get Oasis back together on Sunday night (25.08.19).



The US rockers headlined the final night of the iconic music extravaganza in England, and used their performance to tell the crowd they are "trying" to reunite warring siblings Liam and Noel Gallagher to reform the Britpop group, who split up in June 2009, after guitarist Noel walked out on the band at their concert in Paris, following a backstage row with his brother and frontman.



Foo Fighters' drummer Taylor Hawkins had a picture of the pair on his kick drum at Reading and as Dave swapped places with him to perform drums for a cover of Queen and David Bowie's 'Under Pressure', the singer said: "One of these days we'll get Oasis back."



Taylor repeated: "One of these days."



Dave said: "We're trying."



The sticksman said: "We're trying. Let's sign a petition. Everyone here, okay?"



Dave then asked the crowd: "How many people wanna see Oasis f***ing play a show?"



And after a raucous response, Taylor declared: "It'll happen."



Taylor has made no secret of his love of the 'Wonderwall' group and previously said he would love to drum for Liam.



The 47-year-old star says the 'Shockwave' hitmaker - who is a massive fan of his 2016 solo track 'Range Rover Bitch' - hasn't asked him to play for him yet, but Liam is aware Taylor is keen to write a song with him.



Asked if he'd like to join his touring band - which includes Babyshambles bassist Drew McConnell - on percussion, Taylor said: "Absolutely. He hasn't asked. He loves [Taylor's track] 'Range Rover Bitch' - that's so amazing! I'd like to write a song with him. If he likes 'Range Rover Bitch' man. I've already told him that, he knows. He's such a character."



However, there is more possibility in Taylor drumming for Liam than Oasis reuniting.



Noel, 52, has persistently ruled out a reunion with Liam, 46, and recently labelled him a "fat man in an anorak".



The 'Live Forever' hitmaker slammed Liam after he suggested he should be made Prime Minister and make it "the law" for the band to reunite.



Liam tweeted: "Get oasis back together I'd make it law (sic)"



However, he was less than impressed by Liam's remark and mocked his younger sibling for his appearance and for wearing parkas all the time.



The 'Black Star Dancing' singer, who called Liam's fans who hate his solo work 'Parka Monkeys' in the past, said: "If they want to hear old Oasis songs they're being played by a fat man in an anorak somewhere, you know, with shorts on so they can go and see that.



"I've no desire at all to get back involved with Oasis."