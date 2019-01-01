Eddie Money battling oesophageal cancer

Eddie Money has revealed he's battling stage 4 oesophageal cancer.

The rocker broke the sad news in a clip for his U.S. reality show, Real Money, according to Billboard.

“I thought I was going in for a check-up and (the doctor) told me I have cancer,” Money shared. “We found out that I had cancer and that it was stage 4 and that it was in my liver and my lymph nodes and a little bit in my stomach... It hit me really, really hard.”

His wife Laura explained that the cancerous tumour has now spread to his liver.

"It’s in his oesophagus, it’s in the top of his stomach – it’s where the tumour is – and it’s also spread to his liver," she added.

“What I don’t want to do is I don’t want to keep the fact that I have cancer from everybody,” Money said. “It’s not honest. I want to be honest with everybody. I want people to know that cancer (treatment) has come a long way and not everybody dies from cancer like they did in the Fifties and Sixties. Am I going to live a long time? Who knows? It’s in God’s hands.”

Back in July, the rocker cancelled all his tour dates for the rest of 2019 after developing pneumonia following a recent heart valve surgery. The Take Me Home Tonight hitmaker went under the knife in May.

A rep for Money has yet to comment.