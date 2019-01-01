Taylor Swift 'couldn't believe' Scott Borchetta sold her masters to Scooter Braun

Taylor Swift "couldn't believe" it when her former record label boss Scott Borchetta sold her masters to Scooter Braun.

The music manager purchased Borchetta's label Big Machine – which owns Swift's first six albums – for $300 million (£245 million) in June (19), prompting the Bad Blood hitmaker to slam the deal and call Braun a bully in a lengthy blog post on Tumblr.

And in an new interview with CBS Sunday Morning, the 29-year-old Grammy winner revealed that she was more than a little surprised by the decision, because she had had "endless conversations" with Borchetta about the 38-year-old, who manages Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande.

“I knew (Borchetta) would sell my music. I knew he would do that. I couldn’t believe who he sold it to. Because we’ve had endless conversations about Scooter Braun. And he has 300 million reasons to conveniently forget those conversations," Swift fired, referencing the huge amount of money Braun paid for the label and majority ownership of her master recordings.

Elsewhere in the interview, she announced she would “absolutely” re-record her first six albums, and she also told Good Morning America about her exciting plans.

"It’s something that I’m very excited about doing because my contract says that starting November 2020, so next year, I can record albums 1-5 all over again. I’m very excited about it because I think that artists deserve to own their work. I just feel very passionately about that," she shared.

Swift left Big Machine and signed a new deal with Universal Music Group last year (18).