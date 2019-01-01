Lil Uzi Vert promises to pay $90,000 for student's college tuition

Lil Uzi Vert has promised to pay $90,000 (£72,455) for one lucky student's college tuition.

The rapper was shopping in a Philadelphia department store when a fan approached him and asked him outright to pay for his education fees, according to a video obtained by The Blast.

The student, who was reportedly identified himself as Raheel Ahmad, told the Money Longer hitmaker that his tuition at Temple University was $90,000, prompting Uzi to agree to his request.

The hip-hop star told the stunned student that he would pay the bill, but he had to adhere to certain conditions.

"Make sure you show me all of your transcripts, everything," Uzi can be heard telling Raheel. "Show me all your papers and everything, and you'll get 90 thousand from me. I'm serious. If you don't show me, you won't get 90 grand from me... you gotta show me the proof."

Local outlet Action News spoke with the student, who revealed that he has yet to hear back form the rapper, despite sending him everything he asked for.

"I'll just say shout out to Uzi, and thank you if actually do come through this, greatly appreciate it, and one love," the student added.

His generous gesture comes just days after he announced his beloved grandma was in hospital following a stroke.

IN a series of posts on Twitter, the 25-year-old opened up about his relative's health struggles.

“I’m scared excited happy and sad but mostly thankful,” he shared on Thursday. “Today my grandma is coming home she was in the hospital and rehab for months she cannot walk. She cannot talk all the way but I feel her (getting) better by the second."