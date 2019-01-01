Thom Yorke curating magazine in aid of Greenpeace

Thom Yorke is curating a one-off magazine to raise funds for the environmental charity Greenpeace.

The Radiohead frontman has teamed up with editors at Crack Magazine to created the new 'zine', I See You, which feature interviews with artists, activists and musicians - including Call Me By Your Name director Luca Guadagnino, who hired Yorke to score his recent Suspiria remake.

Each interviewee is asked the same set of questions, which the No Surprises hitmaker also answers in his preface.

The other interviewees are pioneering electronic music composer Laurie Spiegel, writer and environmentalist George Monbiot, Scottish poet Harry Josephine Giles, fashion designer Jun Takahashi, experimental musician Kali Malone, and New York artists Christian Holstad and Amy Cutler.

Some of the questions include, "Who are you, and why?" and "What is a personal fear you'd like to conquer? Or at least come to terms with."

Art for the 'zine has been by longtime Radiohead collaborator Stanley Donwood and Thom, under his artist pseudonym Dr. Tchock.

I See You is priced at $24 (£20) and the proceeds raised will go to Greenpeace, the environmental charity which Yorke has supported for many years.

It is available to pre-order from Radiohead's W.A.S.T.E. website, as well as from the sites for Crack Magazine and his label, XL Recordings, and will be delivered to fans on 13 September.