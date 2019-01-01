Taylor Swift: 'I'm pro-choice'

Taylor Swift has shared her stance on abortion laws in the U.S., and declared she is pro-choice.

The 29-year-old singer became emotional as she discussed the ongoing crisis in her adopted home state of Tennessee, as Republican lawmakers try to pass a bill which will make abortion illegal once a heartbeat can be detected - as early as six weeks into pregnancy.

“I mean, obviously, I’m pro-choice, and I just can’t believe this is happening,” she told British newspaper the Guardian. “I can’t believe we’re here. It’s really shocking and awful."

Swift vowed to go public with her politics in the American presidential campaign next year, after keeping quiet during the 2016 election.

"I just wanna do everything I can for 2020. I wanna figure out exactly how I can help, what are the most effective ways to help. ’Cause this is just... This is not it," she explained.

The Shake It Off star also slammed U.S. President Donald Trump in the interview, and voiced her disapproval of his controversial policies.

“(He’s) gaslighting the American public into being like, ‘if you hate the president, you hate America. We’re a democracy – at least, we’re supposed to be – where you’re allowed to disagree, dissent, debate," she shared.

Elsewhere in the interview, the Grammy-winning singer explained why she'd avoided backing Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election.

Taylor told the newspaper that she was dealing with the backlash from her public fallout with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, and her mother’s cancer relapse, and wanted to protect her mental health.

“I just knew what I could handle and I knew what I couldn’t. I was literally about to break," she shared.