Michael Jackson had a secret will that outlined what he wanted his fortune spent on

The late King of Pop's business manager Raymone Bain - who started out as his publicist until she got promoted in 2006 - has claimed that he had a legal document drawn up three years before his death in 2009 that stated he wanted his "legacy preserved."



Speaking during a press conference in New York City, Bain said: "Michael Jackson has been a victim since his death, over and over again, and it's time for it to stop.



"It is morally, ethically and legally wrong. But how much blame should the estate, whose job it is to preserve and protect Michael's legacy, take? What is the standard of behaviour? We constantly read after his death that Michael died $500 million in debt. Unsubstantiated. Didn't Michael own the Beatles' back catalogue? Bob Dylon, Ray Charles and some of Elvis' recordings? Didn't he sell out 50 shows in a 24-hour period?"



Bain claimed she witnessed the 'Thriller' hitmaker sign the will - which would supersede his current one dated 2002 - but that it vanished after his death and hasn't been seen since.



She explained: "You haven't heard much from me for 10 years. They asked me to speak up about certain matters regarding Michael Jackson. Do I like the direction the estate has taken over the last few years? The allegations about Michael Jackson and whether his legacy has been protected and maintained over the last 10 years?



"As well as his publicist, I was his music licensing woman. I held four powers of attorney, including Neverland Ranch and several bank accounts.



"He was methodical, thorough and precise. I have wished, I have hoped and I have prayed that Michael Jackson's will dated 6 October, 2006 would be found, revealed, discovered, dropped from the sky.



"I don't have it, I don't know where it is and we have to deal with the hand we're dealt. But I've had the honour of sitting with him and the notary.



"In the 10 years since his death... I know of no scholarship, no endowment, no chair, no school or contribution to any historically black college and university, or college or university in Michael Jackson's name. I know of no recording studio, hospital, clinic, foundation, charity. I've heard of no gift or major contribution to any organisation even named for him or given in the name of Michael Jackson."



Michael's 2002 will left his fortune to a family trust and named his mother Katherine the legal guardian of his three children; Prince, 22, Paris, 21, and Blanket, 17.



His estate told the Independent newspaper: "Raymone Bain is not authorised to act on behalf of the Michael Jackson Estate nor to use Michael Jackson's name in any way for charitable or her own commercial purposes."

