Patsy Kensit stopped Liam Gallagher from making his 'dream trip' to meet the Dalai Lama

The 'Shockwave' singer had been "scared" to go to Nepal to meet the spiritual leader on his own so his Creation Records boss Alan McGee agreed to join him - only for the former Oasis frontman's then-wife - who he was married to from 1997 to 2000 - to pull the plug.



Speaking to Jo Whiley on BBC Radio 2, Alan recalled: "[Liam asked], 'McGee do you wanna go and meet the Dalai Lama?' I was like no!



"He went, 'You're scared' and then in a minute said 'I'm scared' so I had to go.



"We booked tickets to go and see the Dalai Lama in Nepal and I researched it and you need malaria tablets to go.

"I was about to take them but what nobody tells you is a lot of people take the malaria tablet go mad, proper mad, quite a high percentage.



"But just before Liam called again and said, 'McGee I'm not going to meet the Dalai Lama, Patsy won't let me', so we never went."



While the 'Lethal Weapon' star may have nixed Liam's plan, he's likely be get more support from his current partner, Debbie Gwyther, as it was previously claimed the pair were planning to take a "spiritual" trip together after she encouraged him to take up yoga.



A source previously said: "Liam got into yoga while on holiday in Belize. He has met a lot of people who are into yoga and now he wants to give it a go himself. He is really determined to stick at it...



"Liam and Debbie are travelling the world together. They recently went to Paris and are hoping to go on a spiritual trip. Liam is really up for it."