Dave Grohl's daughter missing Reading gig for school

Dave Grohl's daughter Violet won't be able to perform with her dad at Britain's Reading Festival on Sunday as she has to start school.

The 13-year-old has been a regular stage presence on Dave's band the Foo Fighters' current tour of Europe, and will join the group on stage at Reading's sister event in Leeds in Friday.

However, Dave says she will not be able to make it to Reading, a festival that is close to her father's heart, because she is starting the eighth grade on Monday.

"My daughter is singing with us every night," he tells BBC Radio 2 host Jo Whiley. "It's sad, but she's going to have miss Reading as she's got to go back to eighth grade. Her school starts on Monday. She's doing Leeds with us, but then she goes back to school. She's a kid!"

Dave says his daughter is his best "buddy" when touring - but he is having to go on without her so as not to affect her schooling.

He adds: "We hang out in the room, have room service and watch horror movies. I have to remind myself: 'She's 13, she's got to go back to school.' Jet lag is one thing, but playing a festival to 80,000 people and then going back to a classroom? I want to see what happens there!"

The Monkey Wrench hitmaker previously admitted to being "terrified" before his first Reading gig with Nirvana in 1991, but after this weekend will have played the event nine times - twice with Nirvana, and seven times with the Foo Fighters.