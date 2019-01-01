Natasha Bedingfield 'less insecure' since becoming a mother

Natasha Bedingfield feels more confident than ever since becoming a mother.

The These Words singer opened up about motherhood in an interview on British daytime show Lorraine, and reflecting on the effect son Solomon, 20 months, has had on her, she insisted that having a child with husband Matt Robinson has made her care less about the "silly stuff".

"I feel less insecure as I have to grow and evolve for my son," she smiled.

The 37-year-old, who is set to release her fourth studio album Roll With Me next Friday, told host Christine Lampard the experience of creating her comeback album has been similar to that of becoming a parent.

"It just feels so wonderful, I've just had a baby and then I'm putting out an album which is another baby in a way, it just feels amazing," the Love Like This star smiled.

And Natasha and her singer-songwriter brother Daniel, 39, aren't the only musical ones in her family, as she revealed Solomon is quickly growing into a little musician.

"We were watching TV and he was playing piano, but he played exactly the right notes..." she recalled, before laughing, "I'm suddenly becoming that mum!"