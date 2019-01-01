Scooter Braun congratulates Taylor Swift for 'brilliant' Lover album

Scooter Braun has attempted to extend an olive branch to Taylor Swift as she celebrates the release of her new album Lover.

The pair are locked in a bitter dispute after Taylor's ex-label boss Scott Borchetta sold his Big Machine company - and with it the master recordings of Taylor's first six albums - to Justin Bieber's manager Scooter.

While the Shake It Off hitmaker was enraged by the deal, due to her desire to gain independence as an artist and her previous run-ins with the music mogul, the record executive set aside his differences to congratulate the star on her latest release.

"Regardless of what has been said the truth is you don’t make big bets unless you are a believer and always have been," he tweeted. "Brilliant album with #Lover. Congrats @taylorswift13.

"Supporting was always the healthier option #brilliantalbum #brilliantcampaign congrats."

Fans responded negatively to the tweet, urging the businessman to hand the singer back her masters and slamming him as being "fake".

Meanwhile, Taylor has confirmed plans to re-record the first five albums, from her 2006 self-titled debut to 2014's 1989, as soon as next year, when she's contractually free to.

"I'm very excited about it because I think that artists deserve to own their work," she told Good Morning America host Robin Roberts on Thursday. "I just feel very passionately about that."