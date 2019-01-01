NEWS Ed Sheeran reclaims albums top spot Newsdesk Share with :







Ed Sheeran resumes his place at Number 1 on the Official Albums Chart with No.6 Collaborations Project.



Ed claims his fifth non-consecutive week at the top, knocking last week's Number 1, Slipknot’s We Are Not Your Kind, down to 4.



Highest new entry this week comes from Frank Turner with No Man's Land, this week's biggest seller on physical format, going straight in at Number 3. Speaking to OfficialCharts.com, Frank says: "I'm extremely flattered and happy to have my fourth consecutive top 3 album – this far into my career, it feels like a significant achievement. Thanks everyone who picked it up."



Further down the Top 10, indie veterans Ride go straight in at 7 with their sixth studio album This is Not a Safe Place, and US rapper Young Thug lands his first ever UK Top 10 with So Much Fun, new at 9.



London rapper Blade Brown makes his Top 40 debut at 12 with Bags and Boxes 4, Killswitch Engage are new at 13 with Atonement, and Friendly Fires go straight in at 15 with Inflorescent, their first album in eight years.



Also breaking into the Top 40 this week is When I Have Fears by Irish band The Murder Capital (18), Runrig's The Last Dance Farewell Concert – Live (27), and Foo Fighter's Greatest Hits re-enters at 33 ahead of their Reading and Leeds festival headline slot this weekend.