Shawn & Camila’s Senorita scores a sixth week at Number 1

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are saying si, Senorita to another week at the top.



The pair's collaboration clocked up just over 53,000 chart sales in the last seven days, including 6.15 million plays on streaming services, to rule the Official Singles Chart for a fifth consecutive week, notching up a total of six at Number 1.



Most downloaded track of the week goes to Kygo and Whitney Houston's Higher Love, which moves up one place to Number 4, a personal best for Kygo and Whitney’s highest position since My Love Is Your Love reached Number 2 in the summer of 1999.



Two acts score their first ever Top 10 this week. First up, Lil Tecca's Ransom is up six slots to Number 7, while Joel Corry climbs six places to Number 10 with his debut single Sorry.



Highest new entry this week goes to Jorja Smith's Be Honest, ft. Burna Boy, at 18; it's a fourth Top 40 hit for London drill MC Headie One, with Both, new at 22; and Taylor Swift claims her 26th UK Top 40 hit with Lover, the title track from her seventh album, going in at 23.



Former Fifth Harmony singer Normani is brand new at 30 with Motivation, and Sam Feldt climbs eight places to enter the Top 40 for the first time with his track Post Malone ft. Rani at 34.