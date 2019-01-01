Mel B claims income has 'dried up' following Spice Girls tour

Mel B is unemployed and "actively looking for work" as she battles her ex-husband Stephen Belafonte over child support.

According to court documents obtained by the Daily Mail, the Wannabe hitmaker is fighting the 44-year-old's attempt to have the current amount of child support he receives for their seven-year-old daughter Madison raised from $5,000 (£4,090) a month.

In the filing submitted to the Superior Court of California County in Los Angeles on Monday, Mel, also 44, lists her monthly income, assets and expenditures, and claims she doesn't earn enough to justify the increase.

According to the documents, the star has $83,002 (£67,900) cash in the bank, $68,873 (£56,342) in stocks and bonds, and $5.2 million (£4.3 million) in property. She lists her monthly expenditure at $113,000 (£92,441), including rent, bills and living costs.

Although the Spice Up Your Life singer acknowledges she went on tour for three weeks with the Spice Girls over the summer, she refuses to reveal how much she made.

The papers state: "(Mel) has been looking for work both in the United States and in the United Kingdom, but unfortunately she has not been successful.

"At the present moment, Melanie is unemployed, but she is actively looking for work."

Mel and Stephen wed in June 2007 and split in March 2017. The singer has claimed her ex abused her during their marriage, and alleged he came between her and her family.

Stephen has denied her claims of spousal abuse.