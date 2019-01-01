NEWS Taylor Swift to open 2019 MTV Video Music Awards Newsdesk Share with :







Taylor Swift will open the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards on Monday night.



The popstar let the news slip during a chat on Good Morning America before her free Central Park concert in New York on Thursday after she was asked what fans could expect from her performance.



"Well, I'm opening the show, so that's exciting," she said. "I don't know if I was supposed to say that actually, but I've done it now, so... can't take it back."



Swift performed her hits Me!, You Need To Calm Down, and Shake It Off for thousands of fans, including actress pal Tiffany Haddish, who woke up early to watch her perform in Central Park.



The MTV VMAs will take place at New Jersey's Prudential Center on Monday and Taylor's performance will be her first at the annual prizegiving since 2015.



She is tied for the most nominations, with 10, including Video of the Year and Song of the Year.



Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, Lil Nas X, Normani, Lizzo, and A$AP Ferg are also billed to perform.