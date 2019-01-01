Miley Cyrus attacks cheating reports in Twitter rant

Miley Cyrus has torn up Twitter with an angry rant addressing reports she cheated on her husband.

The singer confirmed reports her seven-month marriage was over earlier this month (Aug19) and her husband, Liam Hemsworth, has since filed for divorce.

As speculation builds about the split, the Wrecking Ball star took to social media on Thursday (22Aug19) to defend herself against tabloid gossip suggesting her cheating torpedoed the marriage.

"I can accept that the life I’ve chosen means I must live completely open and transparent with my fans who I love, and the public, 100% of the time," she raged. "What I cannot accept is being told I’m lying to cover up a crime I haven’t committed.

"I have nothing to hide. It is no secret that I was into partying in my teens and early 20's. I have not only smoked, but advocated for weed, I’ve experimented with drugs, my biggest song to date is about dancing on molly and snorting lines in the bathroom."

Admitting she wasn't always faithful to her exes, Miley went on to insist that she never cheated on Liam, who has been her constant since they reunited in 2015 after calling off their engagement.

"Once Liam & I reconciled, I meant it, & I was committed," she wrote. "There are NO secrets to uncover here. I’ve learned from every experience in my life. I’m not perfect, I don’t want to be, it’s boring. I’ve grown up in front of you, but the bottom line is, I HAVE GROWN UP... I can admit to a lot of things but I refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of cheating."

Sources close to the couple claim Miley and Liam simply drifted apart.

Hours before news of the shock split broke, Miley, who has long identified as a bisexual, was photographed kissing Kaitlynn Carter on vacation in Italy. Reports suggest the two women are now an item.

Continuing her rant on Twitter, Miley added: "I am the healthiest and happiest I have been in a long time. You can say I am a twerking, pot smoking, foul mouthed hillbilly but I am not a liar."