Michael Jackson‘s former manager defends singer while announcing charity in his name

Michael Jackson‘s former manager, Raymone Bain, defended the late singer while announcing the establishment of the MJ Legacy Foundation on Thursday.

Bain, who was hired as the late pop icon's spokesperson and general manager in 2006, held a press conference in Washington D.C., where she shared news the organisation had been started to "preserve, protect and defend" Jackson's name, while supporting the numerous organisations he backed during his life.”

"(Jackson) may no longer be with us, but through the foundation we’re hoping he’ll continue to live among us," Bain added.

Allegations of child sexual abuse have continued to dog the pop icon a decade after his 2009 death, and earlier this year (19), Wade Robson and James Safechuck, two men who were taken under the singer's wing as children, alleged they were abused by him in the explosive HBO documentary Leaving Neverland.

Bain addressed the explosive film, calling it "a biased, one-sided documentary".

She also shared her belief the accusations were timed with the 10-year anniversary of the pop star's death, adding, "I sincerely believe that these new revelations were timed for the beginning of the 10th anniversary of Michael Jackson’s death, and I believe it was their (Robson and Safechuck) goal to derail anything being planned in his honour."

Jackson estate officials and members of the family have repeatedly denied the claims presented in the film.

Meanwhile, Bain's Legacy Foundation launch has been marred by threats to fight her plans to start an organisation in her former boss' name from Jackson's estate managers.

They insist Bain doesn't have the right to use Michael's image or name in any company, even a charity.

A spokesperson for the estate tells The Blast, "Raymone Bain is not authorised to act on behalf of the Michael Jackson Estate nor to use Michael Jackson’s name in any way for charitable or her own commercial purposes."