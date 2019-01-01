Missy Elliott to drop first collection of new songs in 14 years - tonight

Rapper Missy Elliott is set to unveil a collection of new songs on Thursday night (22Aug19), following a 14 year hiatus from music - and four days before she's honoured at the MTV Video Music Awards.

The Work It hitmaker has taken to Twitter to announce the new album, titled Iconology.

"At midnight tonight I’m dropping a collection of new songs!" she writes. "Let’s #ThrowItBack to a time when music just felt good and made us want to dance!"

She signed off as "Dr. Melissa 'Missy' Elliott", referencing the honorary doctorate she was presented with at California’s Berklee College in May (19).

The news comes as she prepares to take the stage at the VMAs on Monday, when she will become the first female rapper to accept the coveted Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.

While the 48 year old has made appearances on tracks for Katy Perry and Lizzo in recent years, she has not released new material since her album The Cookbook in 2005.

Meanwhile, a museum celebrating the rap icon will open ahead of her big night at the prizegiving.

Presented in partnership with bosses at Pepsi, the interactive pop-up experience will highlight Elliott's career and feature some of her most iconic music videos and daring costumes.