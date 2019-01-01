Miranda Lambert extends ACM Honors record with achievement award win

Miranda Lambert was a big winner at the 2019 ACM Honors in Nashville, Tennessee on Wednesday night (21Aug19), walking off with the Gene Weed Milestone Award.

The trophy is presented annually to an artist who has logged outstanding achievements during the previous year.

Lambert, who was already the most-awarded artist in the history of the ACM Awards, collected her 33rd prize from Keith Urban and gushed about the honour.

"I am so humbled," she said onstage at the Ryman Auditorium. "I’m standing on this Ryman stage in front of one of my heroes (Urban)... I couldn’t believe that we’d get to live this amazing life and follow our dreams and just be part of this awesome family. Some days it feels like I’ve been doing it for two days, and some days it feels like 200 years. And I’ll never get over it."

Urban heaped praise on his pal before he handed her the prize, stating, "She did what I used to do: whoever I was opening for, I used to sit in front of the stage and watch every show and I’d be taking mental notes. She was at the front of my show every night we played. And I remember thinking, 'I know that person really well'.

"You followed your muse wherever you went. You made the records you wanted to make. You stayed true to yourself, and here you are accepting this award."