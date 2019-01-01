Cara Delevingne praises Taylor Swift's 'innate strength' amid Scooter Braun row

Cara Delevingne has lavished praise on her "relentless" pal Taylor Swift, after it was announced she would be re-recording her first six albums.

The ME! singer confirmed during an interview for an upcoming episode of CBS Sunday Morning that she will be taking back control of the records after Scott Borchetta agreed to sell his Big Machine company - and the master recordings of Taylor's first six albums along with it - to music mogul Scooter.

Celebrities have mainly been divided in who to support during the Taylor/Scooter feud, but Cara has always given her backing to the Shake It Off star - one of her closest friends.

Speaking about her pride in Taylor during a chat with Entertainment Tonight, at the premiere of her new Amazon Prime Video series Carnival Row, Cara gushed: "She's one of those women who (is) just relentless, endless fire. (She's) not biting to draw blood, but biting when you need to bite. You need to stand up for yourself... you're defending yourself and being who you are and that's what I love about her.

"That's what I'll always respect about her, that innate strength and wisdom. If you're an artist and you make things, it's yours at the end of the day, so own it."