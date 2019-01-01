Miranda Lambert gives emotional speech as she collects ACM Honors prize

Miranda Lambert gave an emotional speech as she picked up the Gene Weed Milestone Award at the ACM (Academy of Country Music) Honors on Wednesday, telling the crowd she "just wants to keep going".

Lambert, the most-awarded artist in ACM Awards history with 32 wins, took home the prestigious prize, which recognises a "specific, unprecedented or outstanding achievement in the field of country music", at the ceremony at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium.

Speaking to the audience at the awards, Miranda said: "Some days feel like I’ve been doing it for two days, and some days feel like I’ve been doing it two hundred years. But today, I feel like I’ve been doing it two days, and I just want to keep going."

She added: "I mostly just wanna thank Nashville and the people that live here and the people that move here because of music."

Miranda also performed a show-stopping duet with Keith Urban, winner of the Entertainer of the Year prize, of The House That Built Me.

Other winners included Martina McBride, one of the recipients of the ACM Cliffie Stone Icon Award alongside Brooks & Dunn, who couldn't attend Wednesday night's ceremony.

Accepting the gong, Martina said: "Thank you to all the pioneers that came before me... especially to the women. Dolly (Parton), Reba (McEntire), Barbara (Mandrell), Patsy (Cline), Emmylou (Harris), Linda Ronstadt, the list goes on and on. These women paved the way and kicked down the doors and they did it with such integrity and authenticity.”