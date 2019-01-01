Justin and Hailey Bieber to wed again in September - report

Justin and Hailey Bieber will reportedly hold their second wedding ceremony in South Carolina on 30 September.

The couple married late last year but didn't stage a major celebration for family and friends. Now they have sent out 'save the date' comic book-style cards to guests.

The cards, obtained by TMZ.com, show a comic book cartoon image of Hailey and Justin embracing and tells recipients, "We are honored to have you on our special day," naming 30 September as the date and South Carolina as the place for their nuptials.

Justin and Hailey were spotted last week around Palmetto Bluff, a scenic waterfront spot in South Carolina, by the mouth of the May River. South Carolina is also known for its historic wedding venues.

TMZ also reports that Justin and Hailey have hired party planner to the stars Mindy Weiss, who has helped the Kardashians, Heidi Klum, Ellen DeGeneres, Ciara, Diana Ross, and Katy Perry host events, to put together their special day.

The Sorry hitmaker is obviously smitten with his new wife, who he has praised in gushing posts on Instagram.

"These are the moments I live for.. alone time with you refreshes my soul. You are so out of my league and I'm okay with that! You are mine and I am yours," he wrote next to a sweet snap of them together in June.