Liam Hemsworth files for divorce

Liam Hemsworth has made his marriage split official by filing for divorce.

A representative for his estranged wife Miley Cyrus confirmed the couple had split after seven months of marriage 10 days ago and now The Hunger Games star has cited "irreconcilable differences" for the breakup in documents filed by top divorce lawyer Laura Wasser.

The paperwork, obtained by TMZ, does not list a date of separation.

Miley and Liam exchanged vows at their home in Nashville, Tennessee just before Christmas.

They started dating a decade ago, but called off their engagement in 2013. They reconciled two years later.

Hemsworth addressed the split in a reflective Instagram post last week, wishing his estranged wife "nothing but health and happiness".