Tom Hiddleston 'protective' of his personal life after Taylor Swift romance

Tom Hiddleston is more guarded about his private life following the circus that surrounded his romance with Taylor Swift.

The Avengers: Endgame star dated the singer in 2016, and in a new chat with The New York Times, he admits the media attention made him rethink his openness in interviews.

"I'm protective about my internal world now in probably a different way," he comments. "That's because I didn't realise it needed protecting before.

"It's not possible, and nor should it be possible, to control what anyone thinks about you, especially if it's not based in any reality."

However, the Brit, who is currently starring in the Broadway production of Betrayal, still believes it's worth taking a risk on romance.

"If you go through life without connecting to people, how much could you call that a life?" he shares. "Because you have to fight for love. You can't live in fear of what people might say."

Shortly after splitting from Tom, Taylor found love with another British actor, Joe Alwyn, who has been her steady boyfriend ever since.