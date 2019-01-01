Camila Cabello & Ariana Grande turn social media influencers to highlight rainforest fire story

Camila Cabello and Ariana Grande are making sure their social media followers are aware of the fires burning up the Amazon's rainforest in Brazil, sharing shocking images online.

News of the natural environmental disaster has been smouldering online for weeks without hitting the major news channels, so the pop stars are among the celebrities creating awareness and urging fans to reconsider climate change.

Cabello shared an image of the forest ablaze on Wednesday (21Aug19) and wrote: "this is heartbreaking and terrifying... This makes me want to cry with frustration. what are we DOING? We’re literally destroying our miracle of a home."

She added: "I’m so sorry, earth."

Meanwhile, Grande posted three photos of the fires on her Instagram Stories account and added the caption: "If ur not from Brazil, and dont have no clue about what’s happening here, here it goes (sic). The largest rainforest on the world is on fire, for the 16th day (sic). And the media is not giving a f**k for this. #PrayForAmazonia (sic)."

Demi Lovato shared a screenshot of Ariana‘s post and another that read: "The Amazon has been burning for 3 weeks, and I’m just finding out because of the lack of media coverage. This is one of the most important ecosystems on earth! Spread awareness!"

Noah Cyrus also reposted Ariana's note, while Jaden Smith shared another photo of the fire on Instagram and captioned it: "The AMAZON Rain FOREST IS ON FIRE THIS IS TERRIBLE IT’S ONE OF THE BIGGEST CARBON SINKS IN THE WORLD, Spread The Word."

Actor John Cusack also weighed in on the fires, writing: "a reminder that the amazon forest has been on fire for 3 weeks now and because of the lack of media coverage people don’t know about it. this is one of most important ecosystems on earth."

Cody Simpson, Jameela Jamil, and Patrick J. Adams also posted images of the blaze and awareness comments in a bid to force news networks to cover the biggest environmental story in the world.