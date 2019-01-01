Wu-Tang Clan replace Die Antwoord at Riot Fest following alleged hate crime controversy

The Wu-Tang Clan have stepped in to replace Die Antwoord at Chicago's Riot Fest after the South African rappers were dropped from the bill over their use of homophobic slurs in a new video.

Festival bosses were appalled by the footage of the group fighting with a gay singer and announced they'd dumped them from the line-up on Tuesday night (20Aug19).

Wu-Tang Clan were added to the bill on Wednesday morning, and now they'll join Blink-182, Slayer, The Raconteurs, and The Flaming Lips, among others at the Douglas Park event on 13-15 September (19).

Die Antwoord were also dropped from the 2019 Louder Than Life festival line-up after the 2012 video showed frontman Ninja in a fight with Love Affair’s Andy Butler as his sidekick, Yolandi, hurled homophobic slurs.

Ninja insists the altercation in Australia was not a hate crime, but a fight with someone who "f**ked with us".

"This fight had nothing to with the fact that this guy was gay (sic)," he said. "We don't care about people's sexual preference. Our DJ and best friend DJ HITEK is gay, and a lot of people in our crew are gay. But if a person (no matter what their sexual preference is) keeps harrassing us over and over, then physically harasses Yolandi, there will obviously be repercussion (sic)."

Ninja claims his former cameraman, Ben Crossman, edited the video to make it look like a hate crime. Crossman has denied the allegation.