Stormzy splits from girlfriend - report

British rapper Stormzy's four-year romance with TV and radio star Maya Jama is reportedly over.

The 25-year-old TV presenter has ended the relationship to focus on her career and moved out of the London home the couple shared.

"The decision isn't one she has come to lightly, but ultimately the relationship has come to an end," a source tells MailOnline. "She wants to focus on her TV and radio career for now."

The notoriously private pair is yet to comment on the news.

Stormzy and Maya were seen together last week (ends16Aug19), celebrating her birthday in Mayfair, London, but the rap star, real name Michael Ebenazer Kwadjo Omari Owuo, Jr., was not at Maya's actual party on Sunday night (18Aug19).

They started dating in 2015 and went public with their romance in 2016.

Stormzy told the Sunday Mirror in February, 2018 that he hoped to marry Maya, stating, "It's going to happen and I will do it right. She is so sick, she is the best."

But Jama made it clear she didn't like being referred to as "Stormzy's girlfriend".

"I'm not ignorant to the fact that a lot of people only know me because of him and only know my name as Stormzy's girlfriend but at the same time, I do have a name," she said during an appearance on British TV show Loose Women. "I can't get angry but I do think it is a little ignorant."