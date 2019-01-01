Ozzy Osbourne writing new recovery songs to beat boredom and depression following neck surgery

Ozzy Osbourne's recovery from neck surgery has inspired the heavy rocker to write a bunch of new songs.

The Crazy Train singer tells Rolling Stone he has come up with nine song ideas for a new album as he bounces back from a nasty fall that dislodged rods in his neck and spine.

Joking that his new album might be called Recuperation, he tells the publication, "The most depressing thing I’ve been thinking is, 'Am I gonna walk properly again? Am I gonna be able to perform again?' and I thought, 'Well, if I just lay there watching f**king World at War again, I’m not gonna f**king do anything.

"So do what you can, even if it’s a little, just so you’re doing stuff... I don’t think I can do a rock concert right now. I’ll go, 'Hello', and that’s it!"

Ozzy is confident he'll be feeling good by the time his No More Tours 2 trek picks up again in January (20), insisting he'll be going mad by then if he's still recovering.

"The progress is so f**king slow," he says. "It’s like, 'Come on!'

"My date is January, I hope to f**king God, 'cause I’m gonna go f**king nuts. We’re just keeping our fingers crossed. It’s like making a sculpture - you chip away at it and it turns into this thing. You have to resculpture your life again."