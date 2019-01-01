Billie Eilish: 'Young stars expect to be manipulated by the music industry'

Billie Eilish hates the fact that it's become the norm for people to expect to be "used and manipulated" by the music industry.

The 17-year-old singer has enjoyed a stellar year and has become one of the most talked-about young stars in the music business. But despite her success, Billie is well aware that her industry of choice has a darker side.

"There has been a whole world of young, especially female artists, and every artist (not just young) being used and manipulated by the stereotypical label or industry," she told V magazine. "There's kind of this weird name on everything now where it's like, people expect that."

When it comes to her own career, Billie knows she could have become a victim herself of manipulation had she not been so strong and level-headed in one of her first meetings, which happened when she was just 13 years old.

"I think the only people that didn't look at me like I was going to have a horrible career were the people that I ended up working with," she recalled. "Everyone was just like, 'Oh, you're 13, yikes, you're going to be used,' and this and that. And I am like, 'Yo, y'all are the people that would use me in the situation you are talking about.' So, I don't know what that is supposed to mean. The only people who didn't say that s**t were the people that I felt an energy and connection with."

After that first meeting, Billie, who writes her songs with her brother, former Glee actor Finneas O'Connell, found a team she was happy to work with - and one which gave her the freedom to explore her own vision.

"I think that might just be because I have always been the kind of person that knows what the f**k I want, and if it's not what I want, then I am not going to do it," the Bad Guy star mused.