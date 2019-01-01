Lily Allen dropped by her record label - report

Lily Allen has reportedly been dropped by her record label, after her comeback album failed to live up to commercial expectations.

According to Britain's The Sun newspaper, bosses at label Parlophone decided not to offer Lily another deal after her latest record No Shame bombed in the charts despite strong reviews and a Mercury Music Prize nomination.

"The writing was on the wall for a while after both of the last two records missed the mark," an insider told the publication. "The pop scene has changed and that moment has gone - there's no more to it than that, it's just one of those things. The last album barely sold and the singles didn't chart. It was a bit of an inevitability."

Lily's PR team and Parlophone both opted to give a "no comment" response when asked about the allegations.

The 34-year-old singer has had a rocky relationship with Parlophone in recent years, as while promoting her autobiography she alleged the label hadn't promoted No Shame because she'd accused an executive of sexual assault in the book.

"My record label's job is to promote and distribute my material and get me on to TV and on to the radio," she said last year. "None of these things have happened with this album ­campaign.

"My record label have a list of priority acts, pretty much all of which have a link to the person who did ­something to me."