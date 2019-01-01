NEWS Kanye West's futuristic homes could be tore down within the month Newsdesk Share with :







The 'Bound 2' rapper has been dealt another blow in regards to the Calabasas homes after the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s team was called over the weekend to attend the dome-like structures over noise complaints from locals because of late night building work.



Kanye will now have to obtained building permit by September 15 or they will have to knock down the new homes, which are built on the grounds of his and his wife Kim Kardashian's West Hidden Hills home.



The four dome-like structures were to serve as the prototypes for a whole community of new-age homes.



Originally, the site manager for the project told a property inspector that the instillations were only temporary constructions, for which a permit is not required.



But following further complaints from neighbours, inspectors revisited the site and found the domes are sitting atop a concrete foundation. Inspectors then deemed the structures did not appear temporary, and have now forced Kanye and his team to acquire permits.



A source close to Kanye tells TMZ the structures were always going to be temporary as they’re merely prototypes, but says the rapper’s team is now in touch with the County and intend to comply with the requirements.



Meanwhile, it was previously reported that the 42-year-old rapper was building the prototypes as part of a plan to break down class barriers and bridge the gap between low, middle and high-income housing.



An insider said the construction is in the "early state" and the team working on the project with Kanye have been researching houses "from every period of man's existence on earth".