NEWS Billie Eilish is 'in love' with herself at the moment Newsdesk Share with :







The 'bad guy' hitmaker has remained coy when asked about her relationships, admitting she was "in love" with someone else but isn't any more.



She said: "I was in love, [but] not at the moment. I'm in love with her. Me."



And the 17-year-old singer has also opened up about her love for her fans.



Speaking to 3Voor12, she added: "I used to do shows and like just walk off stage into the audience and meet everyone. I can't do that anymore which is normal, but it is like as much as there are amazing, precious, incredible fans that just want the best for you and just want to be happy with you and want you to be happy. There are people that are crazy - and not even fans - just people that are out there and just want to grab you and get you."



Billie previously spoke candidly about her struggles with mental health.



She said: "[At 13] was probably when I was the most insecure. I wasn't as confident. I couldn't speak and just be normal. When I think about it or see pictures of me then, I was so not OK with who I was. At dance, you wear really tiny clothes.



"And I've never felt comfortable in really tiny clothes. I was always worried about my appearance. That was the peak of my body dysmorphia. I couldn't look in the mirror at all. Basically, before you're 16, the cartilage in your hip isn't firm yet. It's still growing. I was in a hip-hop class with all the seniors, the most advanced level."