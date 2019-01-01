Britney Spears: 'I never know who to trust'

Britney Spears reflected on the often "fake" world of Los Angeles in an Instagram post on Tuesday night, admitting she "never knows who to trust".

The 37-year-old singer shared a quote on her Instagram page which read "Pay close attention to the people who don't clap when you win". And in the caption of the post, Britney explained: "Living in LA is such a trip !!! It can be lonely at times. You never know who to trust, and some people can be fake... I have a very small circle of friends, and simply do what makes me happy!!!"

Commenting on the often cruel responses she gets to some of her social media posts, Britney continued: "It breaks my heart to see the comments on my posts sometimes .... So I simply choose not to look anymore ... let the clever haters do what they do best .... hate!!!"

Following her post, the mother-of-two's boyfriend Sam Asghari, 25, was quick to offer his support, commenting: "Winners don’t hate or bully, losers (haters) only do because they don’t have what you have (which is the best heart in the world)."

The Toxic hitmaker has had her fair share of ups and downs in recent months, and was faced with claims earlier this year that her team were deleting positive comments from her Instagram posts in a bid to make the pop star look bad.

But her representatives hit back at the claims, releasing a statement which read: "We unequivocally deny the absurd allegations that we have promoted negative statements or deleted positive posts from Instagram and are considering appropriate action."

Britney also hit headlines when she checked herself into a wellness retreat to focus on her mental health, after struggling to cope with her father Jamie's recent health woes.