50 Cent calls out Wendy Williams for 'crashing' his party

50 Cent has called out longtime foe Wendy Williams for crashing his recent party, telling the TV host "don't come where I'm at".

The rapper hosted a bash dubbed the Tycoon Pool Party at BarCode in New Jersey on Sunday, with a star-studded guest list including Snoop Dogg, who performed, and Bow Wow.

Wendy also managed to sneak in, despite 50 allegedly putting her on the "blacklist" for the bash and sharing a video of her trying to get into the party and telling her to "wait outside", and posted several pictures with Snoop and her 19-year-old son, who is a big fan of the rapper/actor.

But asked about Wendy's attendance at the event during a chat with Access Hollywood, 50 insisted it was entirely without his approval.

"I don’t know what she was even doing there,” he said. “I’m not going to Wendy Williams’ parties. Why is she at my party, huh? Why is she there? She knew I was at that party, why is she going to that party?”

And referencing Wendy posing for snaps with Snoop, 50 added: "Snoop is only in New York because of me. Why is she going to see Snoop?"

The In Da Club hitmaker then addressed Wendy directly, turning to the camera and telling her: "Go see him another time when I’m not there. Don’t come where I’m at. I don’t like you. I don’t like you... Said things about me, and now I don’t like you ’cause you did it for years."

Wendy and 50 have long had issues with one another, exchanging barbs on social media and in interviews. And as for the rapper's now infamous pointed clapbacks, he told Access: "It’s from social networking. People respond real fast, you gotta respond fast on your feet and just say something back."