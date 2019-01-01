NEWS Mariah Carey demands another $2 million from assistant in heated legal battle Newsdesk Share with :







Mariah Carey has demanded an extra $2 million (£1.6 million) in damages from her former assistant in their ongoing legal battle.



The singer has accused her ex-employee Lianna Shakhnazaryan, aka Lianna Azarian, of continuing to breach their non-disclosure agreement in new court filings, obtained by The Blast.



According to the documents, Carey claims Shakhnazaryan continues to leak her private matters to the press, citing three articles published in June.



"The nature of the Confidential Information that was disclosed leaves no doubt that Azarian was behind the (articles)," the pop star's attorney writes. "Mariah will not permit this blatant wrongdoing by Azarian or anyone else to continue.



"By this action, Mariah seeks to enforce her rights under the Non-Disclosure/Confidentiality Agreement and recover damages, both compensatory and punitive, for the harm caused by Azarian."



Shakhnazaryan has insisted she is not responsible for the leaks or guilty of any allegations of wrongdoing against Carey. She has slapped Mariah with her own lawsuit, accusing the singer of wrongful termination and harassment.