The Prodigy working on their first new music since the tragic death of Keith Flint

The founding member of the group sadly passed away last March, aged 49, and songwriter and producer Liam Howlett has confirmed the 'Firestarter' hitmakers have been back in the studio recently.



Alongside a studio snap posted on the band's official Facebook page on Tuesday (20.08.19), Liam - who is joined by Maxim in the group - wrote: "Back in the studio making noise .. brand new Prodigy tunes are gonna roll , boooom

#theprodigy #weliveforthebeats #weliveforever #cantstoptherock (sic)"



It's currently not known whether Keith will make a posthumous appearance on any of the new tunes.



The body of The Prodigy frontman was discovered at his Essex home and Chelmsford Coroner's Court heard Flint died from hanging and had unspecified amounts of cocaine, alcohol and codeine in his system at the time.



Police attended the singer's home at the time and found there were no suspicious circumstances and there was no third party involvement.



The senior coroner for Essex, Caroline Beasley-Murray, recorded an open conclusion, stating there was not enough evidence to rule the musician's death as suicide.



Following Keith's death, the band cancelled all of their planned tour dates, including a slot at Glastonbury festival, over two decades since they became the first dance act to headline to legendary music festival in 1997, and one decade after their last appearance in 2009.



They tweeted: "It is with deepest shock and sadness that we can confirm the death of our brother and best friend Keith Flint. A true pioneer, innovator and legend. He will be forever missed. We thank you for respecting the privacy of all concerned at this time."