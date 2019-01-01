NEWS Pink has urged people to be 'a little bit kinder' to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex Newsdesk Share with :







The 'Raise Your Glass' hitmaker has praised the likes of Ellen DeGeneres and Sir Elton John for defending the royal couple in the face of criticism for taking multiple private jet flights this month and claimed Prince Harry's wife - who was known as Meghan Markle before her marriage - has been subjected to an "out of control" form of "bullying".



Pink - who has Willow, eight, and Jameson, two, with husband Carey Hart - tweeted: "I'm happy to see people coming to the defense of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex.



"The way people treat her is the most public form of bullying I have seen in a while. It's out of control.

"Let's all be a bit kinder, huh? Let's show our children that it's cool to be kind."



Pink's tweet came after talk show host Ellen praised the royal couple - who have three-month-old son Archie together - for their "down-to-earth" and "compassionate" nature.



She posted: "Portia and I met Prince Harry and Meghan in England to talk about their work on wildlife conservation. They were the most down-to-earth, compassionate people. Imagine being attacked for everything you do, when all you're trying to do is make the world better."



And Elton insisted criticism over the couple's private jet travel was unfair because their latest trip, to his and husband David Furnish's home in Nice, France, had been funded by him and he'd ensured the flights were made carbon neutral.



In a series of tweets, he wrote: "I am deeply distressed by today's distorted and malicious account in the press surrounding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's private stay at my home in Nice last week.



"After a hectic year continuing their hard work and dedication to charity, David and I wanted the young family to have a private holiday inside the safety and tranquility of our home. To maintain a high level of much-needed protection, we provided them with a private jet flight.



"To support Prince Harry's commitment to the environment, we ensured their flight was carbon neutral, by making the appropriate contribution to Carbon Footprint.



"I highly respect and applaud both Harry and Meghan's commitment to charity and I'm calling on the press to cease these relentless and untrue assassinations on their character that are spuriously crafted on an almost daily basis.

"Elton (sic)"