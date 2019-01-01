Ozzy Osbourne fighting to be fit enough to pick up postponed tour after painful neck surgery

Ozzy Osbourne is hoping to be fighting fit when his No More Tours 2 trek resumes in January (20), following a string of health woes for the rocker.

Doctors have said it will take up to a year for him to fully heal from a nasty fall at his home, which derailed the tour at the beginning of 2019, following a severe hand injury and a bout of influenza, and in his first proper interview since the accident, Osbourne tells Rolling Stone he has been in absolute agony for much of this year.

"I came down really, really hard," the Crazy Train singer says. "I went 'slam', on my face."

The accident dislodged metal rods doctors had put in his body after his near-fatal 2003 quad-bike accident.

"For the first, say, four months, I was absolutely in agony," he adds. "I was in agony beyond anything I ever experienced before in my life. It was awful.

"I’m taking physical and occupational therapy classes, but the progress is very slow. They say it’s going to take at least a year. I’m hoping that I’ll be OK and ready to go by January. I’m really keeping my fingers crossed."

For the first time, Osbourne reveals he had extensive neck surgery: "When they do surgery on your neck, they cut through all the nerves, and it f**ked everything up, so I’m wobbling all over the place," he recalls.

"And since they cut through the nerves, my right arm feels permanently cold... You’d get a warm feeling in your hands. I wake up with it, and I go to bed with it."

Ozzy was prescribed strong nerve-pain medication and hospitalised.

"I cannot describe to you the helpless feeling that I had," he tells the publication. "I had to use (a walker) to go for a pee. I had to have nurses, day and night. Just being in hospital is enough to drive you nuts. I thank God I didn’t paralyze myself when I had that accident. I wouldn’t be here now. I would have jumped off the f**king roof...

"I don’t like it when I’m in bed for more than a day, and it’s been six months, so you can imagine what my f**king head feels like now... It’s times like these when families are important."