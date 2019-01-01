Sam Smith has spent 18 months in therapy battling mental health issues

Sam Smith has spent 18 months battling mental health issues in therapy sessions.

Fans knew there was something wrong when the Stay With Me singer cut short a gig in Cape Town, South Africa and told fans he was struggling with anxiety issues, before axing a string of appearances, including a much-anticipated performance with Normani at the Billboard Music Awards, and now he's coming clean to fans in a candid Instagram post.

The 27 year old admits he has been battling a series of personal issues in therapy.

"Looking back on a year and a half of therapy and what has been probably the most challenging time of my short 27 years here," he writes under the slogan 'You are enough'. "I’ve watched and read so much over the last 6 months to try and make sense of all the mess in my head. Tried to find ways to organise all of my problems so that they are bound and organised into folders and boxes, so that they will never haunt me or effect me again (sic)."

He adds: "But I’m slowly starting to realise that the words above are the only words that really matter... and they are the words of the incredible (self-help guru) @brenebrown… 'You are enough'.

"That mess in your mind is not a mess. It is who you are. By constantly trying to change and seek perfection and a life of no pain only causes more pain I am realising. Still on course and learning but feeling the closest I’ve ever felt to a real space of Joy, gratitude and peace."

Sam is encouraging his fans and followers to start every day with the mantra "I am enough".