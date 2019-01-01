Solange books Sydney Opera House residency

Solange is taking on a four-night residency at Australia's iconic Sydney Opera House in January.

According to a press release, the singer and visual artist plans to wow fans with a 360 degree immersive visual set while performing her latest album When I Get Home, alongside fan-favourites, all while accompanied by a live band and "sublime" dancers.

The gigs on 27, 28, 30 and 31 January, will not be Solange's first at the famous Australian venue, as she performed at the Vivid LIVE event there in 2018.

During her Vivid LIVE concert, the R&B auteur told fans she had dreamed of playing the Opera House since visiting as a 13-year-old tourist.

"I took one of those ferries right in front of the Sydney Opera House," she explained. "To be here this many years later and to fill this space with so much love, so much energy, so many beautiful people ... it's just a phenomenal feeling."

When I Get Home was released in March, and was accompanied by a 33-minute performance art film directed and edited by the singer.