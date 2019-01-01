Bastille's Dan Smith left screaming while performing on theme park ride

Bastille frontman Dan Smith was left screaming after he decided to sing the band's track Flaws while on a theme park ride.

The British band were performing at the Grona Lund amusement park in Stockholm, Sweden, on Monday night when Smith opted to take the concert to the Fritt Fall (Giant Drop) ride - which sees daring ticket holders drop from 80 metres up.

Joined by a cameraman and two fans, the 33-year-old managed to perform the first few lines of the song without any issue, but failed to complete the verse after singing "deep beneath the ground, dig them", instead ending with a giant scream as his seat suddenly dropped.

After the ride reached the bottom, Smith continued singing without any problems, holding the microphone confidently as he exited the harness and made his way back to the stage.

The group poked fun at the hilarious incident by sharing a video of the moment on social media.

After posting the video, many fans were quick to comment, with one writing: "THIS is the funniest thing I have seen in ages. mad respect mate. the respect also goes out to Tom who managed to not drop the camera."

Another commented: "Petition for you to build attractions near the stage at every gig you play and do that."