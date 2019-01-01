Harry Styles causes social media mayhem with shirtless Rolling Stone cover

Harry Styles caused social media mayhem on Monday when Rolling Stone magazine editors shared the singer's shirtless cover shot.

The former One Direction star fronts the publication's September issue and is seen smiling widely as he flaunts his tattooed torso for the cover.

"Sex, Psychedelics and the Secrets of Stardom," the tagline reads, with Rolling Stone sharing the image on Instagram alongside the caption: "Here's a first look at our upcoming cover featuring Harry Styles. You can pick it up on newsstands September 3rd. Photograph by @ryanmcginleystudios."

Many fans were blindsided by the reveal, and took to Twitter and Instagram to share their shock and delight over the smouldering image of the 25-year-old.

"Me tonight, about to go to bed being caught off guard by Harry's rolling stone cover #HarryStyles," one wrote, alongside a video of a woman being shocked by an explosion. "@RollingStone about to have it's (sic) best month ever with @Harry_Styles on the cover," another commented.

A third poked fun at another of the cover's stories, "Climate Crisis: Can We Survive Extreme Heat?", by writing: "'Can we survive extreme heat?' More importantly can we survive THIS HARRY STYLES PHOTOSHOOT."

Another was hopeful Harry's accompanying interview would be equally exciting, tweeting: "do not let us down with the interview please."