Tyler Hubbard and wife welcome son Luca

Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard has become a dad for the second time.

The 32-year-old musician revealed to People that his wife Hayley had given birth to a son named Luca on Monday.

"Hayley was absolutely amazing throughout the whole labour. She was so patient, positive, and strong," he said. "She honestly made it look easy. I feel so blessed to get to raise a family with such an incredible woman and amazing mother. She was meant for this and it’s so special to see."

Luca Reed Hubbard was born at 3.40 am in Nashville, Tennessee, weighing 8lbs, 11oz and measuring 20.5 inches long. Tyler and Hayley, who married in 2015, are also parents to 20-month-old daughter Olivia.

The singer also took to Instagram to praise his wife for her strength during the birth, writing: "Words can’t describe the overwhelming emotions that I experienced last night as we witnessed the miracle of life. I couldn’t be more proud of my amazing wife @hayley_hubbard through this whole journey. She’s an absolute angel and meant to be a mother. I thank God for answering our prayers and bringing Luca into the world peacefully and smoothly. I didn’t think life could get any better but it just did."

Last year, Tyler opened up about his desire to add more kids to his family.

"I think we're going to end up - if it's God's plan - hopefully with three kids," he told Entertainment Tonight.

And the God, Your Mama, and Me hitmaker also revealed the couple is considering the possibility of adoption in the future.

"I don't know if that will be the second or third kid, but we're going to let a year or two go by, enjoy figuring out how to be parents and then see where it goes," he said.